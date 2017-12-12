|
Intro: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7 F#m Ooh, ah. Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7 F#m Took a ride D To the end of the line Hm7 E Where no one ever goes. F#m D Ended up on a broken train Hm7 E With nobody I know. Hm7 But the pain Esus4 E F#m F#madd9 F#m7 And the longing’s the same, when you’re dying. Hm7 Now I’m lost, Esus4 E And I’m screaming for help, alone. Chorus: F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, C#m C#m7 For there is nothing that we can do. F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, A E F#m Blame it on me or blame it on you. Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7 Bridge: F#m It’s as if I’m scared. Hm7 It’s as if I’m terrified. E It’s as if I scared. C#m C#m7 It’s as if I’m playing with fire. F#m Scared. D It’s as if I’m terrified. Hm7 Are you scared? Esus4 E Are we playing with fire? F#m Relax. D Hm7 E There is an answer to the darkest times. F#m D It’s clear, we don’t understand it, Hm7 E But the last thing on my mind Hm7 Is to leave you. Esus4 E F#m F#madd9 F#m7 I believe that we’re in this together. Hm7 Don’t scream, Esus4 E There are so many roads left. Chorus: F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, C#m C#m7 For there is nothing that we can do. F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, C#m C#m7 Blame it on me or blame it on you. F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, C#m C#m7 For there is nothing that we can do. F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, C#m C#m7 Blame it on me or blame it on you. Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7 } 2 times F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, C#m C#m7 For there is nothing that we can do. F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, C#m C#m7 Blame it on me or blame it on you. F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, C#m C#m7 For there is nothing that we can do. F#m Hm7 E Relax, take it easy, C#m C#m7 Blame it on me or blame it on you. Bridge: F#m It’s as if I’m scared. Hm7 It’s as if I’m terrified. E It’s as if I scared. C#m C#m7 It’s as if I’m playing with fire. F#m Relax. Scared. Hm7 It’s as if I’m terrified. E Are you scared? C#m C#m7 Are we playing with fire? F#m Relax. Ah. Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7 F#m Relax. Ah. Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m C#m7 F#m
