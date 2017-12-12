MIKA

Relax, take it easy

© Подбор песни: Дмитрий Раушен, Елена (https://Muzland.ru)

Lyrics and Music by Nicholas Eede and Michael Penniman


Intro: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7

     F#m
Ooh, ah.

Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7

       F#m
Took a ride
       D
To the end of the line
      Hm7         E
Where no one ever goes.
      F#m     D
Ended up on a broken train
     Hm7      E
With nobody I know.
        Hm7
But the pain
        Esus4         E                 F#m    F#madd9 F#m7
And the longing’s the same, when you’re dying.
        Hm7
Now I’m lost,
          Esus4       E
And I’m screaming for help, alone.

Chorus:
       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                  C#m          C#m7
     For there is nothing that we can do.
       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                 A           E     F#m
     Blame it on me or blame it on you.

Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7

Bridge:
                  F#m
   It’s as if I’m scared.
                  Hm7
   It’s as if I’m terrified.
                E
   It’s as if I scared.
                  C#m          C#m7
   It’s as if I’m playing with fire.
   F#m
   Scared.
                  D
   It’s as if I’m terrified.
           Hm7
   Are you scared?
          Esus4          E
   Are we playing with fire?

  F#m
Relax.
D                  Hm7            E
There is an answer to the darkest times.
     F#m       D
It’s clear, we don’t understand it,
        Hm7              E
But the last thing on my mind
      Hm7
Is to leave you.
    Esus4            E         F#m     F#madd9 F#m7
I believe that we’re in this together.
      Hm7
Don’t scream,
          Esus4   E
There are so many roads left.

Chorus:
       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                  C#m          C#m7
     For there is nothing that we can do.
       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                 C#m         C#m7
     Blame it on me or blame it on you.

       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                  C#m          C#m7
     For there is nothing that we can do.
       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                 C#m         C#m7
     Blame it on me or blame it on you.

Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7  } 2 times

       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                  C#m          C#m7
     For there is nothing that we can do.
       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                 C#m         C#m7
     Blame it on me or blame it on you.

       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                  C#m          C#m7
     For there is nothing that we can do.
       F#m          Hm7     E
     Relax, take it easy,
                 C#m         C#m7
     Blame it on me or blame it on you.

Bridge:
                  F#m
   It’s as if I’m scared.
                  Hm7
   It’s as if I’m terrified.
                E
   It’s as if I scared.
                  C#m          C#m7
   It’s as if I’m playing with fire.
     F#m
   Relax.
   Scared.
                  Hm7
   It’s as if I’m terrified.
           E
   Are you scared?
          C#m          C#m7
   Are we playing with fire?

     F#m
   Relax. Ah.

Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m7

     F#m
   Relax. Ah.

Instrumental: F#m | Hm7 Hm7 | E | C#m C#m C#m7 F#m
 
 

