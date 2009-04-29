Jason Mraz

Lyrics and Music by Jason Mraz


Intro: H | F# | G#m | E

      H
Well, you done done me in; you bet I felt it.
  F#
I tried to be chill, but you're so hot that I melted.
  G#m
I fell right through the cracks.
        E
Now I'm trying to get back.

Before the cool done run out, I'll be giving it my bestest,
And nothing's gonna stop me but divine intervention.
I reckon it's again my turn
To win some or learn some.

Chorus:
         H           F#               G#m
     But I won't hesitate no more, no more.
               E           H
     It cannot wait. I'm yours.
         F#        G#m
     Mm, mm, hmm, mm...
                            E
     Hey, hey-ey, hey, hey, hey...

H                                    F#
Well, open up your mind and see like me.
                                     G#m
Open up your plans and, damn, you're free.
                                     E
Look into your heart and you'll find love, love, love, love.

H                                                   F#
Listen to the music of the moment; people dance and sing.
                       G#m
We're just one big family.
                                      E
And it's our god forsaken right to be loved,
                     C#7/F
Loved, loved, loved, loved.

Chorus:
        H           F#               G#m
     So I won't hesitate no more, no more.
               E
     It cannot wait. I'm sure.
                H             F#
     There's no need to complicate.
                 G#m
     Our time is short.
                 E
     This is our fate. I'm yours.

     H       F#/Bb G#m F#
     Tuch-tu...
                    E
     Skooch on over closer, dear,
                            C#7/F H F#/Bb G#m F# E C#7/F
     And I will nibble your ear.

                   H
I've been spending way too long checking my tongue in the mirror
    F#
And bending over backwards just to try to see it clearer.
    G#m
But my breath fogged up the glass,
         E
And so I drew a new face and I laughed.

  H
I guess what I'll be saying is there ain't no better reason
   F#
To rid yourself of vanities and just go with the seasons.
G#m
It's what we aim to do.
    E
Our name is our virtue.

Chorus:
         H           F#               G#m
     But I won't hesitate no more, no more.
               E
     It cannot wait. I'm yours.

H                              F#
Open up your mind and see like me.
                                     G#m
Open up your plans and, damn, you're free.
                                     E
Look into your heart and you'll find that the sky is yours.
   H
So please don't, please don't, please don't...

           F#
There's no need to complicate.
           G#m
'Cause our time is short.
                              E           C#7/F  H F# G#m E
This is, this is, this is our fate. I'm yours.
 
 

