Lyrics and Music by Jason Mraz

Intro: H | F# | G#m | E H Well, you done done me in; you bet I felt it. F# I tried to be chill, but you're so hot that I melted. G#m I fell right through the cracks. E Now I'm trying to get back. Before the cool done run out, I'll be giving it my bestest, And nothing's gonna stop me but divine intervention. I reckon it's again my turn To win some or learn some. Chorus: H F# G#m But I won't hesitate no more, no more. E H It cannot wait. I'm yours. F# G#m Mm, mm, hmm, mm... E Hey, hey-ey, hey, hey, hey... H F# Well, open up your mind and see like me. G#m Open up your plans and, damn, you're free. E Look into your heart and you'll find love, love, love, love. H F# Listen to the music of the moment; people dance and sing. G#m We're just one big family. E And it's our god forsaken right to be loved, C# 7 /F Loved, loved, loved, loved. Chorus: H F# G#m So I won't hesitate no more, no more. E It cannot wait. I'm sure. H F# There's no need to complicate. G#m Our time is short. E This is our fate. I'm yours. H F#/Bb G#m F# Tuch-tu... E Skooch on over closer, dear, C# 7 /F H F#/Bb G#m F# E C# 7 /F And I will nibble your ear. H I've been spending way too long checking my tongue in the mirror F# And bending over backwards just to try to see it clearer. G#m But my breath fogged up the glass, E And so I drew a new face and I laughed. H I guess what I'll be saying is there ain't no better reason F# To rid yourself of vanities and just go with the seasons. G#m It's what we aim to do. E Our name is our virtue. Chorus: H F# G#m But I won't hesitate no more, no more. E It cannot wait. I'm yours. H F# Open up your mind and see like me. G#m Open up your plans and, damn, you're free. E Look into your heart and you'll find that the sky is yours. H So please don't, please don't, please don't... F# There's no need to complicate. G#m 'Cause our time is short. E C# 7 /F H F# G#m E This is, this is, this is our fate. I'm yours.



