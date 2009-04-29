Детские песни

Аккорды для гитары













Авто

© Подбор аккордов: Антон Гавзов // шеф проекта (https://Muzland.ru)

± Темп (BPM): ♩ = 72 удара в минуту

from: "Shrek"

Lyrics and Music by Leonard Cohen

Performed by Rufus Wainwright

Intro: F# | Ebm | F# | Ebm F# Ebm I’ve heard there was a secret chord F# Ebm That David played and it pleased the Lord, H C# F# C# But you don’t really care for music do you? F# H C# It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth. Ebm H The minor fall and the major lift. C# Bbm Ebm The baffled King composing Hallelujah. Chorus: H Ebm Hallelujah, Hallelujah. H F# C# F# C# Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah. F# Ebm Your faith was strong but you needed proof. F# Ebm You saw her bathing on the roof, H C# F# C# Her beauty in the moonlight overthrew you. F# H C# She tied you to a kitchen chair. Ebm H She broke your throne, she cut your hair. C# Bbm Ebm And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah. Chorus: H Ebm Hallelujah, Hallelujah. H F# C# F# C# Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah. F# Ebm Maybe I have been here before, F# Ebm I know this room, I’ve walked this floor, H C# F# C# I used to live alone before I knew you, F# H C# I’ve seen your flag on the marble arch, Ebm H Love is not a vict’ry march. C# Bbm Ebm It’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah. Chorus: H Ebm Hallelujah, Hallelujah. H F# C# F# C# Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah. F# Ebm There was a time when you let me know F# Ebm What’s really going on below, H C# F# C# But now you never show it to me do you? F# H C# And remember when I moved in you, Ebm H The holy dark was moving too. C# Bbm Ebm And ev’ry breath we drew was Hallelujah. Chorus: H Ebm Hallelujah, Hallelujah. H F# C# F# C# Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah. F# Ebm Maybe there’s a God above F# Ebm And all I ever learned from love H C# F# C# Was how to shoot at someone who outdrew you. F# H C# And it’s not a cry you can hear at night, Ebm H It’s not somebody who’s seen the light. C# Bbm Ebm It’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah Chorus: H Ebm Hallelujah, Hallelujah. H F# C# Hallelujah, Hallelujah. H Ebm Hallelujah, Hallelujah. H F# C# F# Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah.



