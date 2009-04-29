Muzland - аккорды

Детские песни
Hallelujah (Shrek)

Тональность

 К этой песне есть ноты
C C# D Eb E F
F#
G G# A Bb H
 
 

Аккорды для гитары

 
    • Медленно
    • Средне
    • Быстро
  • Автопрокрутка
    Авто
 

© Подбор аккордов: Антон Гавзов // шеф проекта (https://Muzland.ru)
± Темп (BPM): ♩ = 72 удара в минуту

from: "Shrek"
Lyrics and Music by Leonard Cohen
Performed by Rufus Wainwright


Intro: F# | Ebm | F# | Ebm

     F#                Ebm
I’ve heard there was a secret chord
     F#                  Ebm
That David played and it pleased the Lord,
    H                C#             F#      C#
But you don’t really care for music do you?
   F#                  H           C#
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth.
    Ebm                H
The minor fall and the major lift.
    C#              Bbm         Ebm
The baffled King composing Hallelujah.

Chorus:
          H           Ebm
     Hallelujah, Hallelujah.
          H           F# C# F#  C#
     Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah.

     F#                       Ebm
Your faith was strong but you needed proof.
    F#              Ebm
You saw her bathing on the roof,
    H             C#            F#         C#
Her beauty in the moonlight overthrew you.
    F#            H         C#
She tied you to a kitchen chair.
    Ebm                    H
She broke your throne, she cut your hair.
    C#                   Bbm         Ebm
And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah.

Chorus:
          H           Ebm
     Hallelujah, Hallelujah.
          H           F# C# F#  C#
     Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah.

F#                Ebm
Maybe I have been here before,
  F#                   Ebm
I know this room, I’ve walked this floor,
  H               C#          F#        C#
I used to live alone before I knew you,
     F#                    H      C#
I’ve seen your flag on the marble arch,
Ebm           H
Love is not a vict’ry march.
       C#                Bbm       Ebm
It’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah.

Chorus:
          H           Ebm
     Hallelujah, Hallelujah.
          H           F# C# F#  C#
     Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah.

      F#                  Ebm
There was a time when you let me know
       F#            Ebm
What’s really going on below,
    H             C#           F#       C#
But now you never show it to me do you?
      F#            H        C#
And remember when I moved in you,
    Ebm           H
The holy dark was moving too.
    C#              Bbm           Ebm
And ev’ry breath we drew was Hallelujah.

Chorus:
          H           Ebm
     Hallelujah, Hallelujah.
          H           F# C# F#  C#
     Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah.

F#              Ebm
Maybe there’s a God above
    F#         Ebm
And all I ever learned from love
    H                 C#           F#        C#
Was how to shoot at someone who outdrew you.
         F#                H       C#
And it’s not a cry you can hear at night,
     Ebm                H
It’s not somebody who’s seen the light.
       C#                Bbm       Ebm
It’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah
   
Chorus:
          H           Ebm
     Hallelujah, Hallelujah.
          H           F# C#
     Hallelujah, Hallelujah.
          H           Ebm
     Hallelujah, Hallelujah.
          H           F# C# F#
     Hallelujah, Hallelu-u-jah.
 
 

Гитара
Гитара
Укулеле
Укулеле
  
20-ка лучших
20-ка
Распечатать
Печать
 

Посмотреть аппликатуры аккордов

F# для гитары
Ebm для гитары
H для гитары
C# для гитары
Bbm для гитары

Посмотреть видео

 
 
 

Аккорды к песне для тех, кто хочет аккомпанировать на гитаре максимально близко к оригинальному исполнению.

Нашли ошибку в тексте или аккордах? Выделите фрагмент и нажмите Ctrl + Enter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Статистика Опубликовано 29.04.09
Просмотрено 990055 раз
Транспонировано 189555 раз
 
 
 
 
  1. Muzland
  2. Д
  3. Детские песни
  4. Hallelujah (Shrek) (гитара)