Queen

We are the champions

Lyrics and Music by Freddie Mercury


             F#m   E
I've paid my dues,
           F#m   E
time after time.
          F#m         E
I've done my sentence
                 F#m    E
But committed no crime.
           A      D
And bad mistakes,
            A    D
I've made a few.
            A
I've had my share
        E            F#m
Of sand kicked in my face
    H7        E
But I've come through.

And I need to go on,
                    F#
And on, and on, and on.

Chorus:
     H          D#m7
     We are the champions
        G#m7    E  F#
     My friend.
         H             D#m7
     And we'll keep on fighting
              E    H7
     Till the end.
     C#m        F#
     We are the champions.
     D#7
     We are the champions.
     H           C#m7
     No time for losers,
            D          E7
     'Cause we are the champions
   F#7      Hm
     Of the world.

Instrumental: E | Hm
              E | Hm | F#7

I've taken my bows
And my curtain calls.
You've bought me fame
        and fortune and everything
That goes with it, I thank you all.
But it's been no bed of roses,
No pleasure cruise.
I consider it a challenge
Before the whole human race
And I ain't gonna lose.
And I need to go on,
And on, and on, and on.

Chorus 2 times
 
 

