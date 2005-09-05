Аккорды для гитары
© Подбор аккордов: Карпов А. (https://Muzland.ru)
Lyrics and Music by Freddie Mercury
F#m E
I've paid my dues,
F#m E
time after time.
F#m E
I've done my sentence
F#m E
But committed no crime.
A D
And bad mistakes,
A D
I've made a few.
A
I've had my share
E F#m
Of sand kicked in my face
H7 E
But I've come through.
And I need to go on,
F#
And on, and on, and on.
Chorus:
H D#m7
We are the champions
G#m7 E F#
My friend.
H D#m7
And we'll keep on fighting
E H7
Till the end.
C#m F#
We are the champions.
D#7
We are the champions.
H C#m7
No time for losers,
D E7
'Cause we are the champions
F#7 Hm
Of the world.
Instrumental: E | Hm
E | Hm | F#7
I've taken my bows
And my curtain calls.
You've bought me fame
and fortune and everything
That goes with it, I thank you all.
But it's been no bed of roses,
No pleasure cruise.
I consider it a challenge
Before the whole human race
And I ain't gonna lose.
And I need to go on,
And on, and on, and on.
Chorus 2 times